Road Construction: LASG Signs MOU With FAAN

In line with its resolve to ensure the free flow of traffic along major corridors in the metropolis, the Lagos State Government, through its Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, has established a partnership with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) unto the construction of a 28 km road from Shaha to Ikeja.

As revealed in a statement released by the state government, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will pave the way for the construction of a 28 km toll road linking Shasha Road (in Alimosho), to the Airport toll situated in Ikeja, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Mrs Bukola Odoe, the Special Adviser, Legal, to the Governor, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, who led the government delegation, outlined the MoU’s primary objectives. She stated that the collaboration aims to kickstart the construction of a 28 km toll road extending from Shasha Road to the Airport toll situated along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

According to her, under the pivotal agreement formalised at the FAAN Annex Office, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, both the Federal and State governments are to work closely through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework to facilitate the commencement of comprehensive exploratory works, encompassing feasibility studies, design, and soil testing, paving the way for a detailed agreement on land use before the initiation of construction activities.

The endeavour, she said, aligned with the Governor Babajide Sonwo-Olu Administration’s THEMES Plus agenda, specifically targeting the alleviation of traffic congestion along the crucial corridor.

Mrs Odoe emphasised that, on completion, the project would significantly reduce traffic challenges, thereby offering considerable relief to residents and commuters in the area.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku appreciated the collaboration between the two levels of government in ensuring that the people of Lagos State enjoy the dividends of democracy, adding that it will not only serve the people of the area but all Lagosians at large.

The MD/CEO further commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu for the great initiative.