Road Construction: FG Berates Buhari Over N2.59TRN Tax Credit Scheme

…As NNPC Ltd. Clarifies $3.3BN Loan to CBN

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach- eus Adedeji, yesterday, in Abuja, faulted the three- year-old N2.59 trillion Tax Credit Scheme introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for road rehabilitation and construction across the country. This is as one of the critical executors of the Scheme, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPC Ltd.), cleared air on $3.3 billion loan facility secured for the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) for stabilisation of naira in the foreign exchange market. Adedeji expressed dis- agreement with the Scheme during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Finance along with the Chief Financial Officer of NNPCL, Umoru Ajiya. The Tax Credit Scheme was introduced through Executive Order 7 of 2021 by Buhari.

The Senator Sani Musa led Committee had invited the heads of the two agencies for explanations on implementation of the scheme in relation to the poor state of federal roads across the country. The NNPCL Chief Financial Officer raised the hope of the Committee members that the scheme was helping in refixing delapidated roads across the six geo political zones in the country with N664 billion spent so far, while the FIRS boss said the scheme was unlawful and should be discontinued.

“The mandate of FIRS lumped with execution of Tax Credit Scheme for road construction is to access, collect tax and remit it into the federation account and not to appropriate it for any purpose through executive order. “It is not the duty of FIRS and NNPCL to be paying contractors. The Ministry of Works should be in line with its core mandate, allow to award road contracts and pay for them. “The scheme to some people serves as faster way for road reconstruction or rehabilitation across the country but we should stop increasing speed towards wrong direction.

“As a way of stopping the wrong approach, FIRS and CBN are holding meet- ing with the Ministry of Works Friday this week, where stock would be taken of what have done done through the scheme and, thereafter, toe the right path. “We should in a nutshell not continue in the wrong trajectory,” he said. Impressed by his sub- mission, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Musa, said relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) were against the scheme, because NNPC and FIRS are being made to spend on the roads through tax credits that are supposed to be remitted into consolidated revenue fund.