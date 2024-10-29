Road Blockage For Socials, Religion Activities Illegal – Lagos Taskforce

Share

…Vows to bring defaulters to book

The Lagos State Taskforce has read the riot act to Lagosians who block streets and occupy parts of the road to host parties, social gatherings, and religious events, causing inconvenience to other residents and motorists.

The Lagos State-inspired police regiment in a statement on Tuesday issued the desist order, while also announcing its readiness to start routine monitoring of streets across the metropolis for defaulters.

Men of the environmental law enforcement Agency will carry out the exercise to ensure swift enforcement and prevent further disruptions to free flow of traffic across the state, the taskforce said.

In the statement signed by Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, it’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, the Agency reiterated commitment of environmental decorum and ensuring smooth traffic flow across the state.

Condemning the menace of unlawful road blockage, Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele expressed deep concerns over the growing trend of obstructing public roads for personal events, noting that such actions disrupt the lives of law-abiding citizens and pose serious security and safety risks.

While singling out some streets that are notorious for indiscriminate blocking for social or religious activities, Akerele called on the citizenry to notify the Task Force of any breach of the directive in their neighbourhood. He also cited the example of an event in Ikoyi, which he said was disrupted by swift men of his Agency who acted upon intel.

“It is unacceptable for any individual or group to hijack public spaces, especially roads meant for the free movement of people and vehicles, for their own selfish interests,” he stated.

Akerele highlighted a recent incident where a social event on Raymond Njoku Street in Ikoyi was disrupted after the Taskforce responded to reports of traffic obstruction and noise pollution. The event was terminated, and key organizers were arrested.

“We are also aware of similar events on streets like Lawani Street in Yaba, Ganiyu Lamina Street at Ijaye Ojokoro, and other locations across the Lagos Metropolis. We are appealing to those involved in this practice to desist forthwith or face serious legal consequences,” he warned.

The Chairman further emphasized that the Lagos Taskforce will not tolerate any act that compromises environmental and public safety or inconveniences road users. He stressed that enforcement actions will be taken against anyone found violating this directive.

“Blocking roads for parties or religious events is illegal, and those involved will face the full weight of the law.”

He urged residents to use designated event centers or obtain necessary permits from relevant authorities before organizing gatherings that may impact public roads. CSP Akerele also reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to ensuring a safer, more orderly environment for all residents.

The Lagos State Taskforce, in collaboration with other security agencies, will conduct routine monitoring and swift enforcement to prevent further disruption of roads and inner streets. Residents are encouraged to report any road obstructions through the Taskforce’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative to ensure prompt intervention.

