Road Accident Claims 22 Lives In Niger

No fewer than 22 people have died in a fatal road accident near Tufa village along the Lambata-Lapai road in Niger State.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State, Aisha Saadu, described the accident as tragic and avoidable.

According to her, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. when a heavily loaded trailer, transporting both passengers and goods from Kano to Lagos, lost control and veered off the road.

She identified overloading, excessive speed, and poor travel conditions as contributing factors to the crash.

“Twenty-two individuals were confirmed dead at the scene, while 20 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Medical Centre in Lambata,” she said.

The Sector Commander added that the vehicle was carrying 42 male passengers along with cargo at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses from the village said the crash was caused by speeding, describing the aftermath as horrific, with several bodies mangled on the road.