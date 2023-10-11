RNDA Accuses NNPCL Of Rating Northern Contractors Higher Than N’Delta Contractors

…Threatens Showdown with NNPCL

The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has accused the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari of rating Northern Contractors higher than the Niger Delta Contractors thereby awarding all the Oil pipeline maintenance contracts to four of Northern Contractors.

The RNDA therefore threatens a showdown with Kyari if the contract is not reviewed.

According to the RNDA, despite the fact that the multi-billion dollar pipeline maintenance and rehabilitation contract is meant to build, operate and supply refined petroleum products to the nation depots and transfer crude oil from the creek to the nation refineries located in the Niger Delta region, Kyari secretly awarded the pipeline maintenance contracts and hands over the nation crude oil pipelines to AA Rano and other Northern oil Contractors over Niger Deltans and deliberately denied and sidelined the people of the Niger Delta region for selfish interest.

RNDA, in a statement on Tuesday issued after the emergency meeting of nine militant groups and convened by the leader of the militant group, self-styled Major General Johnmark Ezonebi also known as Obama, threatened to sabotage the secretly awarded contract, explaining that the LOT 2 was awarded to AA RANO which comprises Escravos- Warri crude oil pipeline (60km) Warri- Benin Products pipeline (90km) Benin- Ore pipeline products (110km), Escravos Terminal products crude pipeline to Warri Refinery and to Benin pipeline to Ore depot.

The statement made available to journalists read “While the LOT 4 is awarded to MRS Oil Company owned by Sayyu Dantata covering from Atlas Cove products crude pipeline depot satellite depot. Comprising Mosimi- Ore products pipeline (151.3km), Ibadan depot, Ilorin depot, Ibadan-Ilorin products pipeline (168.9km), Atlas Cove-Mosimi/Satellite products pipeline (72.8km) Mosimi depot, Mosimi- Ibadan products pipeline (79.1), which is the juiciest LOT among all, was hand over to MRS Oil Company owned by Sayyu Dantata”.

“While LOT 1 was awarded to Oilserve Company Limited owned by Engr. Dr. Emeka Okwuosa an Igbo man, comprising the Bonny- Port Harcourt crude oil pipeline (54.8km), Port Harcourt – Aba- Enugu products pipeline (210km), Port Harcourt depot, Aba depot and Enugu depot. Port Harcourt Refinery -Bonny Export Terminal products pipeline (35km) Bonny Export Terminal -Loading Jetty products pipeline (32km) to Bonny Export Terminal facilities. And it is this same man that is currently handling the (614km long AKK Gas pipeline being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company from Escravos Crude line in the creek”.

“RNDA has decided and declared to resume attacks and destruction of pipelines and other oil and gas installations along Trans-Escravos-Warri Refinery with other NNPC major delivery lines in the creek of Niger Delta if GMD NNPC Mele Kyari refuses to back down from awarding these multi-billion pipeline maintenance contracts to these Companies. We may start crippling the economy of the nation and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians should hold Mele Kyari AA RANO MRS and others responsible.

“We are deeply pained and have no other option than to resort to hostilities that Nigeria has never experienced in the creeks of the Niger Delta region if Mele Kyari goes ahead with its wicked evil plan of undermining and neglecting the Niger Delta oil companies, and we are going all out to stop the nepotic award of secret contracts. Mr Mele Kyari who is operating a cartel of oil Northerners at the NNPC towers and we assumed that Mr Mele Kyari is an enemy to the Niger Delta people”.

“We will not allow this contract Kyari had awarded to AA Rano, MRS and others to see the light of day. We have started.

“Mobilizing our strike force deadly team to strategic pipeline locations and depot to ensure nothing is carried out by AA Rano. We also strongly warn GMD NNPC Mr Mele Kyari and AA Rano not to take our long silence and patience for granted and it would be good for them to stay where they are if not they will regret going to the various sites of these projects”.

“Kyari, the enemy of the Niger Delta region does not mean well for the Niger Delta region and this award of contract to AA Rano is an affront on the entire Niger Delta people who naturally and morally are the owners of the crude oil in the creek of Niger Delta but he intentionally undermined us by sheer neglect of Niger Delta sons who are also in the oil and gas industry that are more experienced and have the expertise on marine and oil equipment in the downstream sector. We will not sit and watch them have their way this time around on this pipeline contract”.

“Also, Kyari deliberately did not award this contract to any company from the South West origin where the President hails from, Mr President who is the Minister of Petroleum in the country and it will interest you to know that some prominent sons from the Yoruba Nation who are doing well in the oil industry that are suitably qualify also bided for these same contact but the GMD, carefully denied them this job.

“This man called GMD NNPC Mele Kyari does not deserve to be in that seat as GMD of NNPCL any longer, because he is a man who is sectional and religious in most of his actions. He doesn’t want the unity of Nigeria and Mr President should remove him immediately before his actions will set the nation in turmoil”.