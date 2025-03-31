RMD’s Daughter, Nichole Welcomes Twins

Share

The daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, Onome Nichole, has welcomed a set of twins.

New Telegraph reports that

Following the arrival of her twins, Nichole took to her Instagram page to announce the good news, saying they are a boy and a girl which coincided with the celebration of Mother’s Day on March 30, 2025.

While celebrating her first Mother’s Day, Nichole took to her page to express her joy as a mother and how fun it is to be with her children.

She wrote: “Happy first Mother’s Day (UK and Naija edition). Z and M, you are truly the best.

“I love being your mom so much and have so much fun with you. My daughter loves Jeezy, and my son loves Eminem.

“Today, I introduce them to kdot.”

