RMDB Meets Stakeholders On Nat’l Shipping Carrier

The management of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) has held a strategic meeting with top officials of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, alongside key stakeholders from various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in Abuja, to deliberate on critical issues affecting Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Discussions centered on the development of a national shipping carrier, cabotage vessel financing, port construction and modernization, shipbuilding and repair facilities, and broader strategies to transform the maritime and blue economy landscape in West and Central Africa.

The session featured a detailed presentation by the President and Chief Executive Officer of RMDB, Mr. Adeniran Aderogba, who outlined the bank’s implementation strategy and priority focus areas, triggering robust engagement and input from participants aimed at fostering institutional synergy.

Aderogba noted that RMDB’s strategic pillars include building a national carrier to establish Nigeria’s footprint in global shipping, financing indigenous cabotage vessels, investing in shipbuilding and repair yards, enhancing inland waterways transportation, and integrating multimodal logistics systems.

“At RMDB, we envision a maritime industry that drives sustainable economic growth, regional trade competitiveness, and job creation,” Aderogba stated. “Our implementation plan addresses critical gaps in infrastructure and capacity. We are not just financing projects—we are laying the foundation for maritime excellence, resilience, and regional integration.”

He stressed that collaboration with government agencies and private sector players is central to the bank’s mission.

Stakeholders present at the meeting included representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Participants commended RMDB for its visionary roadmap and pledged their commitment to working with the bank to achieve shared national objectives. The meeting identified key areas of synergy, particularly in policy alignment, infrastructure investment, regulatory support, and access to finance for local maritime operators.

One of the key outcomes was the agreement to establish an inter-ministerial committee to provide immediate policy support and coordination for project implementation.

With RMDB positioned to play a catalytic role in mobilizing finance and technical expertise across the West and Central African maritime corridor, the meeting is seen as a pivotal step in repositioning Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy as a cornerstone of sustainable development and regional leadership.

