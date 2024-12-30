RMD, Wife Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan, on Sunday, marked their 24th wedding anniversary with gratitude and love.

The movie icon took to his Instagram page to share loved-up photos of himself and his wife, celebrating their enduring union.

In his heartfelt post, the actor credited their union to God’s grace and mercy.

RMD wrote: “24 and counting… Thanking God for His grace and mercy, which are sufficient to overcome it all. Happy Wedding Anniversary, Abiks.”

The post has garnered warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers, who celebrated the couple’s milestone and prayed for many more years of happiness together.

New Telegraph reports that RMD and Jumobi are Nollywood’s most admired power couples, inspiring many with their love story.

They got married in 2000 and were blessed with beautiful children.

