RMD Slams Isbae U For Calling Him By His First Name

Nigerian content creator and YouTuber, Isbae U has sparked social media reactions after an awkward encounter with veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) on the latest episode of his show Curiosity Made Me Ask.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Isbae U, known for his often unconventional interview style, welcomed the legendary actor as a guest.

However, things took an unexpected turn when he casually referred to the movie star by his first name, “Richard,” which didn’t sit well with RMD, visibly looked unimpressed, as he blasted Isbae U, dragging the content creator’s late father into the mix.

In response, RMD said, “Your father! Your papa! Your papa left toe!”, leaving both the host and viewers stunned and amused.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens flooding social media with reactions. Many felt that Isbae U, known for putting his guests in the hot seat, had finally met his match.

Reaction trailing this posts:

@berbzz_ wrote: “Since Bae_u started this show… Sir Kay can barely rest in peace in peace. Ọmọ ọ̀sán ni Bae_u. Na him papa senior colleagues he dy always wan drag. ”

@whoismufasa added: “Peak insult ; Your father…never goes out of fashion .”

