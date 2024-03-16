RMD Reveals Why Men Are Not Faithful In Marriage

Famous Nigerian actor and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD has said being faithful in marriage is the most difficult thing to do.

RMD made this remark while speaking in a recent interview on the TejuBabyface DeepDive podcast with comedian Teju Babyface.

According to the 62-year-old thespain actor, married men try to be faithful in their marriages but women like Delilah and Jezebels try to bring you down.

He said, “It is hard (to be faithful in marriage) because if you are in the line of work that we are in it is very hard because let’s face it, every one of us that is married, we are the target. I mean look at how women are. How can you escape it?

“Women are like Delilah, they are like Jezebels, they prepare and the only way you can perpetuate the real intentions of the enemy is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home.

“You shoot it down, it’s like being a general or a commander on a battlefield, you drop him and the battalion scatters.”

RMD added; “It’s very difficult and you have to get to a point where your wife understands what she’s up against as well because if your wife is not up to speed on what she’s up against, then your flanks would be left open.

“So, if there’s no harmony on that field. I saw TD Jakes speak about this and I was so impressed. He said if you wanna know who’s got my back, jump me.

“It spoke to me and for me, that is what defines my life. You can’t touch my family and if I can react the way I react if you touch my family, then my family is got to be able to react the same way.”