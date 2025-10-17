RMD Lends Regal Presence To Gbenga Artsmith’s ‘Coral Reef’ Collection

Film legend and undisputed style icon Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) expressed his regal presence to Gbenga Artsmith’s latest editorial, showcasing the “Coral Reef” Collection – a bold and eclectic line of men’s accessories.

Gbenga Artsmith, an African luxury accessories brand, continues its mission to re-imagine culture through design. With the “Coral Reef” Collection, the brand presents premium, handcrafted gemstone jewelry pieces and an Agbada-inspired bag, each one an embodiment of heritage, artistry, and opulence. In the editorial, RMD dons richly tailored ensembles in lush fabrics and colours, elevated by Gbenga Artsmith’s signature accessories.

From layered coral strands to sculptural statement pieces and the ingenious “Agbada” bag, the looks highlight the power of accessories in pulling a look together and the richness of African fashion across Yoruba, Benin, and Igbo influences.

Surely, when African royalty meets masterful craftsmanship, the result is timeless elegance. As one of Nollywood’s most respected actors and enduring style figures, RMD is the perfect muse for the Coral Reef Collection. His presence reinforces the brand’s ethos of creating pieces that do not merely accessorize but declare – of heritage, of power, and of pride in African identity.

Speaking on the collection, the Creative Director of Gbenga Artsmith, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, notes: “Accessories are the heartbeat of African fashion – they complete the story every outfit seeks to tell.

The Coral Reef Collection reaffirms this truth, and with RMD as our muse, we are proud to present African craftsmanship at its most refined and powerful.” With this campaign, Gbenga Artsmith solidifies its reputation as a brand for the discerning, for those who view accessories not as afterthoughts but as the very soul of personal style.