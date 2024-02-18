New Telegraph

February 18, 2024
RMD, Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Others Bag ‘Nollywood 100’ Legacy Award

Award-winning Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chidi Mokeme and Funke Akindele were among those honoured with the Legacy Award at ‘The Nollywood 100’.

‘The Nollywood 100’ organised by Ynaija, on Thursday night celebrated a total of 100 actors who have made a mark in the industry, in the past year.

Ynaija said the award was bestowed to those who have contributed to the growth of the industry, acknowledging renowned actors as well as working behind the scenes.

Some of the actors who received the award include, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Tmini Egbuson, and Ini Edo. Others are Ruth Kadiri, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo, Eku Edewor and Lateef Adedimeji, amongst others.

