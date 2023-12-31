RMD, Ebuka: Most Fashionable Dudes of 2023

There are m a n y fashionable men featured in the Glam Dude category but the two that top the list are the ever savvy and iconic dressers, Richard Mofe Damijo and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Their personal styles are inspirational to many and sets the hot topics. Like fine wine, RMD looks dapper and younger with age. There is hardly any kind of fashion that makes his good looks dull. In suits, he can be compared to James Bond (Sean Conery with the white beard in his late 60s).

In casual, just a regular jeans and t-shirt, he looks like the young guy next door, ready to role with boys in the hood. In native, tunic, agbada or smart casual, then paparazzi cannot let him go from the spotlight because they just look right for his personality. Observers have come to realise that it is not just RMD’s physical appearance that makes every attire fit to the teeth. His calm, reserved, humble and mannered personality radiates from the inside.

Aside that, he is young at heart. His looks and personality speak of a man in control of his mind, body and soul. Similarly, popular host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has turned himself to a fashion demigod. His appearance at the Big Brother Naija show has set several trends for fashion lovers. Every show is an opportunity for fashion designers to put their latest piece on the living mannequin.

So, if you want to look the part of a Royal Prince, hip hop savvy, always get a tip or two from Ebuka. Also, don’t forget your confidence and swag while walking into any occasion. We look forward to see more fashionable men in 2024.