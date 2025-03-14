RMAFC To Revisit Remuneration Of Political, Public, Judicial Officer Holders

Share

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will soon revisit remuneration of political, public, and judicial office holders in accordance with the Act establishing the Commission.

The Chairman, RMAFC, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Investment and Security Tribunal (IST) led by the Chairman, Hon. Amos Isaac Azi, who came on a courtesy visit on yesterday, according to the statement issued by RMAFC spokesperson, Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf.

The statement quoted Shehu as saying the Act setting up the Commission vested it with the constitutional rights of recommending remuneration of political, public, and judicial office holders.

Dr. Shehu assured the delegation that the Commission would conduct a thorough review of the IST’s salary structure to ensure alignment with constitutional provisions.

Commending the tribunal for its critical role in Nigeria’s capital market, Shehu acknowledged its global recognition as one of the leading specialised tribunals, noting that similar models had been adopted internationally.

He emphasised the tribunal’s significant contribution to investor confidence by efficiently resolving disputes among investors, companies, and individuals, thereby ensuring stability in the financial sector.

