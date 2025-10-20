RMAFC To Collaborate With FIRS On Prompt Revenue Remittance

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said it will partner with the key agencies of the government such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in ensuring that all revenue due to the federation are fully accounted for and remitted into the Federation Account.

The Commission Chairman, Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, gave the commitment yesterday when he hosted the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue Matters and Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, at the Commission’s headquarters.

The engagement marks formal inauguration of the engaged consultant s for the recovery exercise, according to statement issued by RMAFC spokesperson Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf. Shehu reaffirmed the Commission’s determination to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal governance and ensure that all revenues due to the Federation are fully accounted for and remitted into the Federation Account.

He said: “This exercise is not a routine administrative action but a deliberate, result-oriented innovation designed to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure every recoverable naira due to the Federation is transparently remitted.”

He explained that the engagement of consultants was a strategic initiative aimed at plugging revenue leakages, enhancing transparency, and boosting the fiscal capacity of the three tiers of government, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

According to him, “in line with the constitutional responsibility of the Commission, and with the full support of Mr. President and the Special Advisor to the President on Revenue, as well as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, this initiative for spatial recovery projects to identify and recover unremitted revenues across sectors of the economy was brought into light.”

The FIRS Chairman, represented by the Coordinating Director of FIRS, Mr. Shettima Tamadi, who inaugurated the consultants, commended the RMAFC Chairman for his proactive leadership and reaffirmed the FIRS’s commitment to effective collaboration with the Commission in realizing the objectives of the recovery programme.

He said: “Nigeria has a huge revenue gap, but with stronger collaboration between agencies and partners, we can bridge that gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth.” In his speech, Mr Joseph Nwaeze Okechukwu, Secretary to the Commission, appreciated all stakeholders for their support and urged the consultants to work diligently to complete the assignment within the stipulated six-month timeframe.

He emphasized that the consultants must ensure that all identified recoverable revenues are promptly returned to the Federation Account to support national development priorities.

Delivering his acceptance speech on behalf of the consultants, the lead consultant, Mr. Temitayo Ojeleke, described the engagement as a national call to duty and assured the Commission and FIRS of their commitment to professionalism, transparency, and measurable results.

He said: “We accept this assignment as partners in Nigeria’s economic renewal, ready to deliver results that will strengthen the nation’s revenue base.” The inauguration marks a significant milestone in RMAFC’s ongoing efforts to enhance inter-agency collaboration, improve accountability, and maximize revenue generation for the collective benefit of the Federation.