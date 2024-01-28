RMAFC To Collaborate With Customs On Blocking Sources Of Revenue Leaks

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission ( RMAFC) has expressed readiness to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the blocking sources for revenue leakages and reducing non-compliant waivers among others.

The Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Bello Shehu offered the pledge during a presentation by the Comptroller General of Customs Mr. Wale Adeniyi at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission office in Abuja, Customs said in a statement issued yesterday.

Shehu , the statement added, emphasized the Commission’s role in monitoring NCS activities. He sought NCS support in the recovery of funds, improved revenue mobilization, blocking leakages while advising NCS on measures to increase revenue generation for the federation.

Earlier, Adeniyi was said to have, during the presentation, briefed RMFC on its various activities, procedures, and measures aimed at increasing revenue generation, fiscal efficiency, and blocking revenue leakages.

The CGC, pleading for support from the commission and other agencies, revealed that since his appointment in 2023, the service had taken significant steps in revenue recovery and addressing areas of possible revenue leakages.

He disclosed that there were agencies with legal provisions to stay at the port, and the NCS is actively collaborating with them to streamline processes, ensuring their presence doesn’t hinder trade facilitation.

However, he clarified that the goal is not to assign blame but to reduce the time and cost of conducting business in ports. “Looking at the target of 5.1 trillion naira, every naira and kobo we can collect, block, remit is very important,” he emphasized.

“In two weeks, a Time Release Study will be conducted in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and other international partners to obtain a scientific study of clearing cargoes from the port.”

The CGC also announced the upcoming launch of a revenue recovery exercise initiated in 2023, which recovered over 17 billion naira within four months. He assured that the service would implement lessons learned from the beginning of 2024, particularly strengthening the Post Clearance Audit (PCA) Unit.

Addressing challenges, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade Caroline Niagwan outlined issues contributing to the 2023 shortfall.

In her paper presentation, Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) Ekanem Asuquo highlighted NCS’s core functions, the legal framework, and the need to calculate import duties accurately for proper payments.