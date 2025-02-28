RMAFC Spots Lapses In Remuneration For States, LGs’ Political Office Holders

Share

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has spotted lapses in the implementation of the remuneration reports at the state and local government levels.

The error, the Commission disclosed, was detected in the report of a pilot monitoring exercise it carried out in 2019, Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, revealed.

To remedy the lapses, Bello yesterday engaged the executive and legislative members of states and local government in a workshop on the role of the state executive/legislature in the implementing the recommendations of the RMAFC with respect to renumeration package for political, public and judicial office holders.

“The Commission had observed lapses in the implementation of the remuneration reports at the state and local government levels as contained in the report of a pilot monitoring exercise it carried out in 2019.

“For instance, whereas the remuneration Act was enacted at the federal level for the purpose of political, public and judicial office holders at that level and the Federal Capital Territory, most states across the country adopted the Commission’s recommendation as contained in its reports without the required legislative action or enactment of state laws.

“This action contravenes the constitutional provision with respect to remuneration of the executive at the state and local Government levels.

“Equally, the Commission, has on a continuous basis, received complaints, requests for clarifications in implementing the recommendations contained in its reports and/or investigations of violation of the same recommendations by ICPC or EFCC against officials of the states and local governments,” he said. He said the one day workshop was organised to address observations.

RMAFC Chairman emphasized the provision of Section 124 (1) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to underscore its importance on the expected role of the States Houses of Assembly.

