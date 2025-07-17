RMAFC Settles Dispute Between Anambra Communities, SEEPCO

As part of its oversight responsibilities, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), through its Investment Monitoring Committee, has intervened in the dispute between Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) and its host communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking during the engagement held yesterday at the Commission’s boardroom in Abuja, Enefe Ekene stated that the Committee convened the hearing to address several unresolved issues following complaints that SEEPCO was not fulfilling its corporate social responsibility obligations.

A statement issued by RMAFC spokesperson Maryam Umar Yusuf quoted Ekene as emphasizing the importance of resolving the issues, noting that they have direct revenue implications for the Federation. He said stable and inclusive host community relations are essential for safe, predictable, and increased revenue generation.

Hon. Ekene posed a series of questions to SEEPCO’s representative, Mr. Rajender Bhangara, seeking clarification on whether the company had established a Host Community Development Trust as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act. He inquired about the company’s contribution from its qualifying expenditure, and how such funds were being applied to infrastructure development and environmental remediation.

He also asked whether SEEPCO had conducted a proper needs assessment of the affected communities and demanded information on gas flaring in the Ogbaru axis, evidence of flare penalty payments to the government, and compensation to the communities. He further requested details on the metering systems used to determine flared gas volumes.

The Commissioner queried the status of pipelines and questioned why products were being evacuated from Anambra to Delta State without the presence of a local flow station or farm tank. He also asked the company to disclose the proportion of gas to crude in the stream and the extent of its commitments and payments to communities under existing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Additionally, the Committee requested full disclosure on scholarships awarded, employment of indigenes particularly full-time skilled workers and visible infrastructure delivered in the host communities.

Also speaking, Barr. Martins Aruviere Egharhevwa, a member of the Investment Committee and Commissioner representing Delta State, urged SEEPCO to provide a comprehensive database detailing gas exploration quantities and ongoing human capital and infrastructural development.

In their contributions, community representatives welcomed the Commission’s intervention, expressing their desire for a peaceful and accountable relationship with the company.

Mr. Esumai Patrick Chukwudi, representing the Ogwu Ikpele community, said, “What we want is fairness and a sense of belonging. Our people need to see real development water, health, access roads, jobs not just promises.”

Similarly, Hon. Vitalis Ekweanua of Ogwu Aniocha noted that the communities opted for dialogue because they believe in peaceful resolution and mutual benefit. “We are not against operations; we are partners in progress. But host communities must see benefits where resources are taken,” he said.

In response, SEEPCO’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Rajender Bhangara, thanked the Commission for providing the platform for engagement. “We value this dialogue and the concerns raised. We have taken detailed notes and will return with our technical and operations teams to respond comprehensively,” he said.

Bhangara explained that SEEPCO’s operations within OML 143 link Anambra field locations to existing infrastructure in Delta State. He assured that all oil and gas volumes are monitored and accounted for through established metering and evacuation systems. He also promised to share records, including gas flaring and environmental compliance data, with the Commission.

He then requested a new date to enable the company to provide all the necessary documentation and responses.

All parties agreed to continue engagement under RMAFC’s facilitation and to reconvene with full technical and community relations teams to address the outstanding issues.