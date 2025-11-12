RMAFC Pledges Support For Oil & Gas Host Communities

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that host communities in Nigeria’s oil and gas-producing areas receive fair and transparent benefits in line with constitutional provisions.

Dr Shehu stated this when he received a delegation from the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), led by its Chairman, Prince Michael Emuh, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 11th November 2025, a statement issued by RMAFC said.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr Shehu commended HOSCON for its peaceful and consultative approach toward addressing issues of resource allocation and environmental justice in oil-producing areas.

He emphasised that, “Without the peace and cooperation of the host communities, the exploration and production of oil and gas in Nigeria would not be possible.”

The Chairman assured the delegation that the Commission would study their detailed position paper and engage other relevant stakeholders to develop sustainable frameworks that guarantee transparency and fairness in the disbursement and utilisation of the 13% derivation fund.

“The issue involves a delicate balance between constitutional provisions, judicial interpretations, and state-level management,” he added.

In his remarks, Prince Michael Emuh, National Chairman of HOSCON, expressed appreciation to the Commission for the warm reception, describing the engagement as “A new dawn for the long-neglected communities that lay the golden egg.”

He lamented that despite the fact that their communities provide the bulk of the resources in the country, they are often marginalised.

During the interactive session, Hon. (Amb.) Desmond Akawor, Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State, commended HOSCON’s presentation, describing it as timely and insightful.

He called for closer collaboration between host communities and key institutions to develop practical monitoring mechanisms for the 13% derivation fund.

Also speaking, Hon. Nkechi Otti, Federal Commissioner representing Abia State, charged the host communities to protect the projects executed by the state government from the fund so as to safeguard them from vandalism.

Hon. Mohammed Kabeer Usman, Federal Commissioner representing Gombe State, encouraged HOSCON to pursue its advocacy through dialogue and legal instruments, stating that “Achieving results requires engaging the National Assembly, the Judiciary, and State Governments, not confrontation.”

Also speaking, Hon. Ibrahim Sa’ad Bello, Federal Commissioner representing Plateau State, underscored the need for a defined constitutional framework to ensure that funds meant for host communities reach the grassroots.

In his contribution, Hon. Imoh Akpan Effiong, Federal Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State, appreciated the HOSCON delegation for their visit and constructive engagement.

He assured that the Commission would carefully review their submissions and take every necessary step to ensure a lasting framework for host community inclusion.

The Secretary to the Commission, Engr. Joseph Okechukwu Nwaeze reaffirmed RMAFC’s commitment to fairness and transparency while giving the assurance that the advocacy efforts of the host communities will not be in vain.

The Technical Assistant to the Chairman, Prof. Aliyu Idris, commended HOSCON for engaging with RMAFC through the right institutional channel. He advised the group to submit a memorandum to the National Assembly proposing a constitutional management framework for the 13% derivation, noting that once such a framework is embedded in the Constitution, it becomes mandatory for all state governments to comply.