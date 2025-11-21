RMAFC Pledges 13% Derivation Support To Kogi In Due Time

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu , has pledged the readiness of RMAFC to ensure that Kogi State receives its due share of the 13 per cent derivation fund as and when due.

The Chairman stated this when he hosted Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, who led a highlevel delegation of officials from the state to an interrractive session with the Commission at its headquarters on how best the state can start benefitting from the 13 per cent derivation fund since it is now recognised as an oil producing state in the country.

Dr Shehu, who emphasized the commitment of RMAFC to transparent and equitable distribution of revenues to the beneficiaries as stipulated by law, assured the Governor of RMAFC’s unwavering commitment to a fair and just fiscal federalism while pledging that the state would get whatever is due to it.

He therefore assured the delegation of the full support of the Commission to the State. He said: “Whatever issue you table before us, we will try as much as possible, within the provisions of the law to see that Kogi State gets what it deserves.

Our role is to ensure that the state receives its rightful share of resources, whether from oil, gas, or solid minerals, and that every allocation is properly documented and protected.” He further said: “We will stand firmly with you to provide the data, guidance, and technical support needed to optimize these resources for the benefit of your citizens.”

The Chairman, thereafter, directed the constitution of a committee comprising officials from Gas Investments and Crude Oil Departments of RMAFC, NIgeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) and Kogi State government to look into the issues raised with the view to finding appropriate solutions to them.

In his speech, Governor Ododo lamented that Kogi state is not enjoying the benefits of the numerous mineral resources it is blessed with. He wondered why the state was yet to benefit from the 13 per cent derivation fund since its recognition as an oil producing state.

The governor therefore sought information on the status of oil and gas activities in the state. He expressed confidence that the Commission would appropriately handle their requests. He said: “I thank you most sincerely for this warm reception and for your vision.

We look forward to continued engagement with the Commission to ensure that the resources of Kogi State are fully optimized and benefit our people.”

In her contribution, Barr Rakiya Tanko Ayuba-Haruna, Federal Commissioner, Kebbi State, remarked that the 13 per cent derivation under public funds in the 1999 Constitution is something the Commission takes very seriously adding that proper data is essential to ensure that states receive what is rightfully theirs while Hon (Amb.) Desmond Akawor, Federal Commissioner, Rivers State, advised the state goverment to study the post-PIA frameworks so as to be guided in any contractual obligation to know what belongs to the state and avoid challenges in the future.

On the management of solid minerals, Dr Udodirim Okongwu Director, Inland Revenue Department, who represented the Secretary to the Commisdion, assured the Governor that the Commission is empowered to get every data that is required.

She advised the governor to establish buying centers in the state so as to get attribution for every solid mineral transaction in the state.

Hon Ashiru Asiwaju, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Kogi State emphasized the commitment of the state government to attract additional players in the oil and gas sector by deliberately making available the information that will compel investments to happen.

Mrs Ekekhide Jennifer, Assistant Director and Head of NUPRC delegation, revealed the ongoing production from OPL 915 (now OML 155) while emphasizing the importance of security and infrastructure development to provide a suitable atmosphere for investors in the sector.