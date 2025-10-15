RMAFC Plans New Revenue Formula

The revenue formula approved in 1992 no longer reflects Nigeria’s fiscal responsibilities, demographic shifts, or governance realities, according to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Speaking on “Recalibrating Nigeria’s Revenue Allocation Formula” at a panel discussion in Abuja yesterday, Chairman Mohammed Shehu stressed the body’s commitment to producing a new, equitable, and data-driven revenue allocation formula.

According to him, the recent amendments to the RMAFC Act have empowered the agency to engage with private sector entities, including oil companies, to verify and recover revenues.

A statement by the RMAFC quoted Shehu as saying: “Our goal is to design a formula that empowers subnational governments to meet their constitutional obligations effectively while maintaining national cohesion and macroeconomic stability.