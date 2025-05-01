RMAFC Plans New Allocation Formula, Remuneration For Public Servants

Share

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says the process of establishing a new revenue allocation formula for all tiers of government in the country has reached an advanced stage.

Chairman Mohammed Shehu said this on Wednesday at the ongoing three-day retreat for newly appointed members of the commission in Uyo.

Shehu said the commission was working assiduously to develop a new remuneration package for political and public officeholders.

He said the commission stood at the threshold of a new era pegged in innovation, diligence and creativity. He added that the RMAFC was establishing collaborations that would drive economic growth and progress in the country.

According to him the traditional sources of revenue mobilisation has become insufficient to meet the nation’s evolving needs. Shehu said: “Traditional sources and methods of revenue generation are no more in vogue; they have become insufficient to meet our nation’s evolving needs.

“Therefore, we must think innovatively and collaboratively to unlock new opportunities for the economic growth and development of our beloved country.”

Share