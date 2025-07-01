RMAFC Lauds Tinubu For Accenting Tax Reform Bills

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing Revenue Mobilisation Allocation Commission and Tax Reform bills.

The commission in a statement said the legislative achievements not only underscore the administration’s dedication to enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue generation and allocation, but also laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and national development.

The Commission assured Mr. President of its continued support and steadfast collaboration in the implementation of these far-reaching reforms. The tax reform bills represent a milestone in the nation’s ongoing efforts to improve revenue generation, reduce dependence on oil revenue, and enhance economic diversification.

By streamlining and modernising the tax framework, these reforms are expected to strengthen compliance, broaden the tax base, and stimulate inclusive economic growth across all sectors.

By signing these bills into law, President Tinubu has not only demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of our citizens and the prosperity of our nation, but he has also proved beyond doubt that he understands the socio-economic situation of the nation.

“There is no doubt that the tax reforms will bring great relief to low-income earners who, until now, were compelled to pay taxes while struggling to survive on their meagre means of sustenance”, the Commission said.