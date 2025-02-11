RMAFC Federal Commissioner, Kukandaka Pays ‘Thank You’ Visit To Inuwa

Share

The Federal Commissioner representing Gombe State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Malam Mohammed Kabeer Usman Kukandaka has paid a ‘Thank you’ visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House.

New Telegraph reports that the Commissioner formally presented his letter of appointment following his reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the visit.

Expressing gratitude for the Governor’s support, Kukandaka reaffirmed his commitment to serving diligently and ensuring Gombe State benefits from his position.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, had earlier, while

reacting to the reappointment of Kukandaka, described him as a “perfect fit” for the role, citing his vast experience in governance, politics and fiscal matters.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting Kukandaka with the responsibility once again, assuring him of the full support of the Gombe State Government in delivering on his mandate.

The Governor praised Kukandaka’s deep expertise and commitment to the development of Gombe State and Nigeria, adding that “with your experience, I am confident you will contribute meaningfully to the work of RMAFC and ensure fair and effective revenue allocation”.

A seasoned politician and administrator, Kukandaka has held key leadership positions, including serving as a local government chairman, commissioner, and chief of staff to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, consistently demonstrating excellence in public service.

