RMAFC Disowns Report On Ownership Of Oil, Gas Wells

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disowned a report on the ownership of oil and gas wells currently circulating in the media.

The commission affirmed that there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells to states by the inter-agency committee on the verification of disputed oil and gas wells among oil-producing states.

It stated that the committee is still at work, as due institutional processes are ongoing. The Executive Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Sunday.

He urged the public to disregard the purported report alleging that the inter-agency committee had issued a final report.

“The report claims that recommendations have been made to cede certain oil wells to specific states. The commission wishes to categorically state that the purported report is misleading, premature, and does not represent the position or conclusions of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission. At this stage, there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, as due institutional processes are still ongoing,” the statement read.

The commission explained that it operates a clearly defined and transparent procedure in handling assignments of such national significance. It noted that it only recently received a draft report from the Inter-Agency Committee on Friday, February 13, 2026.

“Consistent with established protocol, the draft document has been transmitted to relevant technical and statutory stakeholders, namely the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Boundary Commission (NBC), and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), for detailed review, observations, and technical input,” Shehu reiterated.

RMAFC further outlined the procedure for finalising the report.

“Following receipt of the observations and recommendations from these agencies, the matter will be subjected to further scrutiny by the commission’s internal tripartite committees, comprising the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee. These committees will undertake comprehensive technical and legal reviews before presenting their findings to the plenary session of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission for deliberation and final recommendations,” the commission said.

Upon completion of these institutional processes, the commission’s final report will be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for necessary consideration and further action in accordance with applicable laws and constitutional provisions.

“In view of the above clearly established procedures, the commission considers the report currently circulating in the media as speculative, inaccurate, and capable of misleading the public,” the statement added.