RMAFC Bows To Pressure On Enhanced Remuneration Package

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) may have backtracked on its proposal seeking an upward review in political office holders’ and public office holders’ remuneration, insider source hinted New Telegraph in Abuja. RMAFC is canvassing for 114 per cent increase in basic salary of political office holders.

Sharing updates with this medium on enhanced remuneration package for political and elected office holders, a source within the commission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because he hasn’t the mandate to speak to the media, cited public condemnation and apathy it generated as some of the reasons that informed RMAFC keeping it in view ( KIV) for now.

According to the source, “there hasn’t been further discussion on the enhanced remuneration proposal by the Commission. What has happened is that the commission has been on this subject of salary review for a while. “It has been postponed on several occasions. It was activated recently at the winding down of the last administration.

The Commission conducted public hearing to gauge public pulse in June. The backlash, revolt, apathy and public outcry it generated was massive. “Nothing has been done since that time. The committee responsible for it hasn’t met either. Sincerely, there is no mention of it to the best of my knowledge. I can tell you for sure that the committee hasn’t met.

“The committee can’t be meeting in secret. No decision on it since June when the Commission went to Kebbi state on sensitisation about enhanced remuneration package.” The Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Chris Nwachukwu, did not pick his call nor returned the SMS seeking official position.

RMAFC is statotorily empowered by the constitution to fix remuneration of political and elected office holders including some public office holders such as the judiciary. The Commission has been rooting for upward review in remuneration of category of political office holders.

In April this year at a public function in Abuja, Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, noted that unless proposed review of remuneration Act for the elected and designated public officials espoused by Commission (RMAFC) was passed into law, total package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains N1.2 million a month.

Similarly, he disclosed that state governors’ monthly take- home pay was N1.1 million per month, noting that some heads of agencies of government earned better monthly salary than Nigerian President and state governors. “The salary of Mr. President is N1.2 million a month. I’m sure some MDAs heads earn N5 million and some N2 million a month.

No public servant in Nigeria should earn more than Mr. President and the governor of a state. Elected National Assembly members earn N12 million and N8 million respectively. “All those monies some people alluded to are not their salary. They have operational costs and other expenses added to it.

These monies were put into it by the National Assembly as logistics and they are paid from the system. We don’t have the power to checkmate that. Only the Nigerian public can challenge that,” he said. A commissioner at the Commission , Hassan Mohammed Usman, while defending the remuneration review, said it had been due since 2007, but has not been done for some reasons.

He said: “This is to say that, for 15 years, the salaries for the political, judicial and public office holders have not been reviewed.” According to Usman, the review was premised on the fact that the consumer price index, from the year 2008 to 2022, has increased scientifically by 371 per cent.

“We engaged in public hearings, we went to all geo-political zones, we had consultations with the stakeholders, the government and the private sector, hearing and harnessing views on what increment within these years. “These indices, the public hearing, which is subjective, and then the scientific one, the consumer price index, which is objective were combined, aggregated and it ran up to over 200 per cent.

“So, based on that, the view of the economic situation in the country, we aggregated the two and we arrived at 114 per cent,” he said. Recall that the commission had urged the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly to has- ten efforts on amendment of relevant laws to give room for upward review of remuneration packages for political, judicial and public officers.