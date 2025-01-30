RMAFC Boss Harps On Revenue Optimization Initiative

Share

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Muhammed Bello Shehu, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to modernizing Nigeria’s revenue generation in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASDRA) and other key stakeholders.

The Chairman made this reaffirmation yesterday at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, during the launching of the implementation of the Presidential initiative on revenue optimisation and digitalisation via space technology, a statement issued by the Head of the corporate informed unit, Mrs. Maryam Umar said.

The Chairman recalled that during his inaugural speech, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, emphasized the importance of economic recovery through enhanced revenue generation, which can primarily be achieved through the discovery of new revenue streams.

He emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration can only be realized through the implementation of efficient revenue generation methods, with the creation of new revenue streams through the use of modern technology.

“We stand at the threshold of a new era, where innovation, creativity and collaboration drive economic growth and progress. It is indeed not an overstatement to say that the traditional sources and methods of revenue generation, apart from the fact that they are no longer in vogue, are, most importantly, not sufficient to meet the evolving needs of our great Nation.

Therefore, as key stakeholders, we must think innovatively and collaboratively to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development in the interest of our beloved country.”

Shehu, therefore, emphasized the need for a strategic, technology-driven approach to revenue mobilization, pointing out that effective collection, accountability, and proper utilization of revenues are essential for national development.

He posited that optimizing revenue sources is not just a necessity but a responsibility that must be shared by all stakeholders.

“We are at the verge of writing a new chapter in Nigeria’s leadership. The collective determination of stakeholders here today is key to optimizing revenue collection and utilization. This is a task that must be achieved for our dear country.” He said.

The Director General of NASDRA, Dr Matthew Olumide Adepoju, highlighted the potential of space technology in revenue mobilization, noting that with AI, robotics, and space innovation, Nigeria can generate up to $50 billion annually while also strengthening national security.

Earlier in his Welcome Address, the federal commissioner representing Bauchi State in the Commission and Ag. Chairman of the Mobilization and Diversification Committee, Engr. Muhammed Sani Baba acknowledged the importance of the initiative and called for the support of all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation.

He disclosed that the occasion was organised as a step towards the implementation of the directive of Mr President that the generation, collection and subsequent utilization of revenue should be modernized for the growth of the country and its exciting future.

A technical session featured a NASDRA-led presentation on leveraging space science and technology to block revenue leakages and create new revenue streams.

