RMAFC Advocates Innovative Revenue Strategies For Fiscal Sustainability

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu has emphasized the urgent need for innovative and sustainable revenue generation strategies to address dwindling federal allocations and increasing public service demands at all levels of government.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a two-day training programme titled “Optimizing Revenue Generation, Budgeting Process, and Good Governance -”, Shehu reiterated the Commission’s constitutional mandate to advise the three tiers of government on fiscal efficiency and revenue enhancement.

He emphasised that strengthening revenue generation is no longer an option but a necessity for economic stability and sustainable development.

The training programme, which is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, February 26th, to Thursday, February 27th, 2025, at the Dame Pauline Tallen Banquet Hall, National Centre for Women Development, Abuja, is designed to equip government officials and stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve revenue mobilization, budgeting, and fiscal management.

The Chairman underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, optimal pricing strategies, and efficient fiscal management in enhancing revenue generation.

He noted that the programme would provide a platform for participants to engage with experts and explore best practices in revenue optimization.

“We must move beyond traditional revenue sources and explore new frontiers to boost fiscal sustainability,” he added.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to have a deeper understanding of revenue generation challenges and opportunities, acquire practical skills in revenue mobilization and management, develop strategic partnerships to enhance revenue generation and identify innovative solutions to address revenue shortfalls by leveraging areas of comparative advantage.

Shehu who urged all stakeholders to take full advantage of the training, emphasised that achieving fiscal sustainability requires proactive measures, collaboration, and a commitment to good governance.

