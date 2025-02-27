RMAFC Advocates Innovative Revenue Strategies For Fiscal Sustainability

Share

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, has emphasised the urgent need for innovative and sustainable revenue generation strategies to address dwindling federal allocations and increasing public service demands at all levels of government.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a twoday training programme titled “_Optimising Revenue Generation, Budgeting Process, and Good Governance_”, Dr. Shehu reiterated the Commission’s constitutional mandate to advise the three tiers of government on fiscal efficiency and revenue enhancement.

He emphasised that strengthening revenue generation was no longer an option but a necessity for economic stability and sustainable development,” statement issued by RMAFC spokesperson, Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf, said.

The training programme, which is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, February 26, to Thursday, February 27, 2025, is designed to equip government officials and stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve revenue mobilisation, budgeting, and fiscal management.

The Chairman underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, optimal pricing strategies, and efficient fiscal management in enhancing revenue generation.

He noted that the programme would provide a platform for participants to engage with experts and explore best practices in revenue optimisation. “We must move beyond traditional revenue sources and explore new frontiers to boost fiscal sustainability,” he added.

