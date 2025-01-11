New Telegraph

January 11, 2025
R’Madrid’s Rodrygo Warns Barcelona Ahead Of Supercopa Final

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo has issued a warning to their rivals, Barcelona, as the two teams prepare to clash in the upcoming Supercopa de España final.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the highly anticipated match is set to take place at King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday, January 12.

Rodrygo expressed his confidence to Newsmen, stating, “It will be a tough match, as it always is against Barcelona, but we’re ready. We’re in great form, and we’re eager to claim our first title of 2025.”

New Telegraph recalls that Barcelona secured their spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club earlier this week.

On the other hand, Real Madrid booked their place with a convincing 3-0 win against Mallorca.

Los Blancos are looking to add another trophy to their cabinet this season, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona had previously triumphed over Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga during their last encounter in October 2024.

