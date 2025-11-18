Riyadh 2025: Okon-George Advances To Women’s 400m Final

Nigeria’s medal haul at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, continues to grow. Pamela Amaechi claimed silver in the women’s discus with a throw of 56.99m, narrowly missing gold to Cameroon’s Nora Atim Monie (57.04m), while Turkey’s Ozlem Becerek took bronze (55.56m).

Meanwhile, Patience Okon-George has advanced to the women’s 400m final after finishing second in her semifinal with a time of 52.92 seconds. The three-time national champion will compete for a podium finish on Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium, facing athletes from Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Uganda, Bahrain, and Guyana.

Nigeria’s Kure Samuel Adams is also set for the men’s javelin final, boasting a personal best of 77.45m and a season best of 76.79m, aiming for a medal.

Team Nigeria will also contend in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals on Wednesday, with hopes of adding to their tally of 17 medals so far: six gold, seven silver, and four bronze.