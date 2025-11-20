Riyadh 2025: Nigeria Adds Two More Gold Medals

Team Nigeria recorded another strong outing at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, securing two gold medals on Wednesday night in wrestling and the women’s 4x100m relay.

Kola Daniel, media aide to the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olapade, made this announcement on Thursday in Abuja.

In the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling final, Christiana Ogunsanya delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Uzbekistan’s Shokhida Akhmedova with an 11–1 victory to clinch the gold medal.

Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team also shone brightly, as Bada Toyin, Ezechukwu Miracle, Omokwe Maria, and Nweke Cynthia stormed to first place with a time of 44.27 seconds. Bahrain settled for silver in 44.47 seconds, while Gambia took bronze in 45.05 seconds.

Beyond the two gold medals, Nigeria expanded its medal haul with two silvers and three bronze medals across athletics and wrestling events.

Kure Adams earned bronze in the men’s javelin, and Badmus Atanda also secured a bronze medal in the men’s 400m.

In the women’s 400m, Patience George claimed silver after finishing behind her Bahraini competitor. The men’s 4x100m relay quartet of John Caleb, Chidera Ezeakor, Ezekiel Asuquo, and James Emmanuel picked up bronze.

In wrestling, Miesinnei Genesis settled for silver in the 50kg freestyle category after a 5–1 loss to Uzbekistan’s Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the gold medal match.

Reacting to the team’s performance, NSC Director-General Bukola Olapade commended the athletes for their determination and encouraged them to maintain their momentum as more international competitions approach.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s sports development, assuring athletes of continuous support under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

With the latest results, Nigeria’s medal count has risen to eight gold, 10 silver, and seven bronze medals, with hopes high for additional podium finishes as para-athletics and para-powerlifting events progress.