Rivers Youths Protest Fubara’s Planned Impeachment

Following the alleged impeachment of Rivers State Governor, Similanyi Fubara by the State House of Assembly, some youths in the state have taken to the streets in protest.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, the youths could be seen en masse marching down the main thoroughfares in the Rivers city while shouting, “Go Abuja e, if Port Harcourt don’t taya you.” Wike, move to Abuja if Port Harcourt doesn’t pay you. Move to Abuja if you’re sickPort Harcourtourt. Wike travels to Abuja

It was earlier reported that members of the state House of Assembly on Monday, launched an impeachment proceeding against Fubara. Meanwhile, the governor claimed that he had done nothing to warrant impeachment.

He added, “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press.”