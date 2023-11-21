Rivers: Youths Protest Alleged Police Killing Of Detained Landlord

Angry youths shouting for justice over the alleged police killing of a landlord arrested in Woji Community in Port Harcourt following a disagreement with his tenant have clashed with the police.

The crisis erupted after the body of the victim, Nyebuchi Eze, was recovered days after he disappeared while in police custody following an arrest by the police at the prompting of his tenant, who had complained that Eze threw out his property over tenancy issues.

The youths were seen throwing broken bottles and stones at the police as tires were set on fire on the streets of Woji to protest the death of Nyebuchi Eze, whose body was recovered after days of disappearance while in the custody of the police officer in charge of surveillance.

Days after Eze was arrested, he disappeared, but it took the intervention of the Woji Council of Chiefs to draw police attention to the situation and demand that the police officer who effected the arrest reveal where he had hidden the body.

When the police recovered his body from an uncompleted building in Chokocho, in Etche Local Government Area, outside Port Harcourt, it sparked protest as the body bore injuries all over it, forcing the youths to conclude that he was allegedly beaten or tortured before he died in detention.

A former youth president of the community, Ken Owhor, told Nigeria Info that the recovery of Nyebuchi’s body sparked another protest in the community because the corpse was found in ba

Meanwhile, the Woji Youth Association WYA, has charged the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to urgently carry out a thorough investigation and bring the killers of Eke to justice.

The youth group also called on the state governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barr. Goerge Ariolu, civil society organizations, and other relevant bodies to ensure that the murdered Eke gets justice.

WYA President, Mr. Kingsley Worlu Chioma, said that Eke was a peace-loving person who did not deserve the kind of treatment that led to his death.

The WYA President said, “Woji Youth Association W.Y.A, on behalf of the peace-loving people of Woji Community, condemn the gruesome murder of one of our vibrant Youths, Mr. Kenneth Nyebuchi Eke, on the 17th day of November 2023.

“Until his death, Sir Ken as he was fondly called was a peace-loving soul that lived a private life. The incident that led to his untimely death in the hands of police officers and their cohorts is questionable, barbaric, dehumanizing, and inhuman to speak about.”