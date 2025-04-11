New Telegraph

Rivers Youth Leaders Reject Ibas’ Appointment Of LGA Administrators

The Rivers State Youth Leaders Assembly of Nigeria has rejected the appointment of sole administrators in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State by the State’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

The youth leaders argued that the appointment violates the Supreme Court judgment and contravenes the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by its executives, the youth group urged the Rivers State Sole Administrator to immediately reverse his decision, describing it as illegal and unconstitutional.

They threatened to take legal action if he fails to reverse the decision, calling on the good people of Rivers State to remain patient in the face of provocation.

The group also accused the Sole Administrator of appointing “an illegitimate group of persons who constantly violate and contravene the Constitution of our dear country, Nigeria, with impunity and recklessness.”

They called on the people of the state to “continue to rally support for the elected leadership of the State under His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State and Head of Government, because when Almighty God speaks, the earth will obey.”

