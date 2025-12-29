Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has released the sum of N100, 000 (one hundred thousand naira) as Christmas bonus for workers and pensioners, fuelling jubilations across the state.

The state government said the ₦100,000 bonus per beneficiary exceeds the national minimum wage and demonstrated Governor Fubara’s commitment in prioritising the welfare of workers.

This is the second consecutive year that the administration of Fubara has implemented the Christmas bonus policy, which beneficiaries hail as a hallmark of the government’s people-centred approach to governance.

Workers across ministries, departments and agencies in Rivers described it as their 13th-month salary.

According to a statement by the state government, the bonus, which has already been paid, will ease the financial burden of workers and senior citizens in the festive season with renewed hope and dignity.

Fubara, while reiterating his call for peace, unity and love among residents, noted that the bonus aligns with broader efforts to improve living standards in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

Some beneficiaries of the bonus said the gesture aligns with the Fubara’s administration’s “Rivers First” agenda, which places strong emphasis on the wellbeing and happiness of the people.

They described it as timely and unprecedented, noting that it has lifted their morale and brought palpable cheer to workplaces, while pensioners described their inclusion as a rare demonstration of empathy and responsive leadership.