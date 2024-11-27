Rivers Workers Jubilate As FG Releases Monthly Allocation

Share

The Civil servants in Rivers State have heaved a sigh of relief, and have been jubilating over the Federal Government’s release of the state’s monthly allocation, after a Federal High court in Abuja had restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from disbursing monthly allocations to Rivers.

Although the Federal Government had promised to release the state’s monthly allocation because the notice of appeal overrides the trial court’s judgment, workers in the state still had fears that the state’s allocation was not going to be released.

The state government under Governor Simimialayi Fubara had not said that workers won’t get their salary following the High Court ruling, most of the workers had concluded that the state government was going to owe them until there is a solution to the political crisis confronting the state.

Some of the workers had argued that some influential politicians would frustrate whatever resolve by the Federal Government to overlook the High Court ruling restraining the CBN from releasing the state’s monthly allocation.

But when the new filtered in at the state’s secretariat that the monthly allocation had finally landed, some jubilant workers, who discussed in clusters in the front of their office blocks, said that their fears had gone.

“I have worked as a civil servant for 12 years, and I can confidently tell you that I usually get my salary before the end of the month,” says a worker in the Ministry of Information and Communication.

“Imagine the fear that took over me and my colleagues since the court cases between Governor Fubara and 27 lawmakers reached the point of no more federal allocation,” she added.

Another worker, who gave his name as Mike said that he was worried about the rising inflation in the state and other parts of the country, which has greatly reduced the value of the naira, explaining that it was better for him to receive his salary, and cut his cost than to work and be owed.

“When you look at the way people are suffering, especially civil servants like us, you realize that nobody deserves to be owed in this our economy. How can I be owed over a matter that does not directly concern.

Recall that Fubara has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja to overturn a Federal High Court ruling restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from disbursing monthly allocations to Rivers State.

Justice Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja had on October 30, 2024,

barred the CBN and the Federal Government from disbursing monthly allocations to the state government after a faction of the Rivers State Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule had filed an originating summons.

The Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly had argued that the state government under the leadership of Fubara, and the Stats Executive Council had not complied with the order of a Federal High Court directing it to re-present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers.

But the governor had argued that Ameawhule and the other lawmakers had lost their seats as Assembly members following their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fubara had repeatedly said that the 2024 budget had been passed and currently being implemented, hence no need to submit another budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Share

