Rivers Women To Wike: We Were Told Speaker’s Wife Would Represent Remi Tinubu

Share

Rivers women under the umbrella of Rivers Professional Women’s League have accused immediate past governor/Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to focus his attention more on Abuja, rather than heating up Rivers polity.

The women accused Wike of using the events in the state to allegedly blackmail Rivers people before President Bola Tinubu, claiming that his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lanre Olayinka, “wants Rivers women to be beaten and coerced at the same time, and not to cry.”

The women in a statement signed by Nimi Fiberesima, president; Jennifer Boms Wolugbom, secretary, and Tambari Menete, director of publicity, said it is untrue for Wike to claim that Rivers women decided to disrespect the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, at an empowerment event in Port Harcourt last week.

They said: “As it is, using the peaceful disposition of Rivers people to haunt them has become the article-intrade in recent times, and it will be unfair and counterproductive to continue on this path of blackmail…

“It has become more surprising that Chief Nyesom Wike has devoted more time to activities in Rivers State beyond his primary place of assignment in Abuja where he is superintending over as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

If we may ask, is that how other ministers are operating in their home states? “We are miffed by this constant unnecessary hitting up of Rivers polity.

It is trite to inform the public that Gov Siminalayi Fubara is not by any means involved or directed any of the Rivers women to act on his behalf as to what transpired in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 2, 2025.

“The women are just organic supporters who do not want to be taken for a ride. Much as Siminalayi Fubara is toeing the path of peace and embarking on reconciliation process, does not translate to enslavement and/or insulting the sensibility of Rivers people as being manipulated.”

Share