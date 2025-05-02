Rivers Women Stage Walkout On Sole Administrator’s Wife

Share

Tensions flared in Rivers State as a group of women abruptly walked out of a women empowerment event at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt, refusing to be addressed by Mrs. Theresa Ete-Ibas, wife of the Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ekwo Ete-Ibas.

The dramatic protest, which unfolded in full view of invited guests and media, was in response to the continued suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in March — a development that has triggered widespread dissent, especially among women groups across the state.

The women, who were invited to the event believed to be organized in part by the interim State administration, made their position unequivocally clear: they would not be addressed by anyone other than the wife of the suspended governor, Mrs. Valeria Fubara.

Chanting slogans such as “We want SIM!” and “Strangers can’t speak for us!”, the women accused Mrs. Ete-Ibas of being an outsider with no electoral mandate.

“Who is that impostor? Ibas’s wife is addressing Rivers’ women? Who is she? Come on, pack your load, Madam, we don’t want you,” one of the protesting women declared.

Another protester voiced her frustration, saying, “We need Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu to come and address us. She is the one we have been waiting for. We don’t need a stranger. We want Sim right now. Sim should come today, not tomorrow.”

The crowd eventually dispersed from the venue, effectively cutting the program short.

The incident is the latest in a string of grassroots-led protests demanding the reinstatement of Governor Fubara, who enjoys significant public support in the state, especially among women and youth groups.

Since his suspension, protests have erupted regularly across Local Government Areas, with demonstrators calling on the federal government to respect the will of the Rivers people.

There has been no official response from the Rivers State interim administration or the Office of the First Lady regarding Thursday’s walkout.

However, the episode underscores the deepening political tensions in the oil-rich state and growing resistance to the interim arrangement installed by the federal government.

