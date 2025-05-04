Share

The Rivers Professional Women League (RPWL) has firmly debunked the allegation made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that their conduct at the presidential empowerment event in the state was disrespectful to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that a group of women in Port Harcourt reportedly walked out after learning that Mrs Theresa Ibas, wife of the state’s Sole Administrator, would be addressing them on behalf of the First Lady.

The incident sparked public debate and drew condemnation from Wike, who described the walkout as “Disturbing and embarrassing.”

Reacting to the situation in a statement issued through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike accused the women of hypocrisy, suggesting that their actions undermined ongoing peace efforts in the state.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time sponsor people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife?” the minister asked.

Wike further stated that the incident reflected insincerity on the part of those claiming to seek reconciliation and peace, adding, “We condemn in totality that show of shame and apologize to our First Lady for the conduct of those few women who do not represent the character and ideals of Rivers State.”

Responding in a strongly worded statement by RPWL President Nimi Fiberisima, Secretary Jennifer Boms Wolugbom, and Director of Publicity Tambari Menete, the women’s group described Wike’s reaction as a deliberate misrepresentation of the facts.

“The minister is trying to spin the narrative to serve his personal and political interest,” the statement read.

“The women were misinformed that the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Abass, would be addressing them. When this turned out to be false, they chose not to be part of a process that felt misleading.”

The RPWL emphasised that the incident was not politically orchestrated, stating that the women acted independently and without instruction from Governor Siminalayi Fubara or any government official.

“We are organic supporters who refuse to be taken for granted,” the statement said. “Governor Fubara has consistently promoted peace and reconciliation, but that should not be mistaken for docility or an invitation to manipulate the sensibilities of Rivers people.”

They also criticized Wike for focusing more on local political tensions than his responsibilities as FCT Minister.

“It is disappointing that the minister has devoted more time to activities in Rivers State than his assigned duties in Abuja,” the woman added.

Rejecting the accusation that they disrespected the First Lady, the group insisted, “Rivers women did not and cannot walk out on Senator Oluremi Tinubu or insult President Bola Tinubu. Such claims are the product of Chief Wike’s political imagination.”

The RPWL concluded by calling for an end to what they described as “the politics of blackmail,” warning that political positions are temporary and history would eventually judge all actors by their deeds.

