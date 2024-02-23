Rivers Women, Hilda Dokubo, Others Stage Peace Walk for Fubara

Women across Rivers State under the umbrella of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, yesterday staged a peaceful walk across the streets of Port Harcourt in solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, calling for real peace in the state.

The women also called for a state-wide support for Governor Fubara, insisting that nothing would prevent him from completing his tenure in 2027, and seeking re-election in line with the country’s constitution, which states that a serving governor is entitled to relection.

The women, who came from the state’s 23 local government areas, also stressed the need for politicians to recognise and respect the office of the state governor in line with the country’s constitution.

They include Hilda Do- kubo, Nollywood actress and Labour Party (LP) politician, wearing white T-Shirts and displaying various messages to seek state-wide support for Fubara, pointing out that they were opposed to the state’s political crisis.

They also stressed the need for peace to prevail in order to make socio-economic gains that would impact on the people, just as they observed a minute silence for the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son.