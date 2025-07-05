Rivers Women Criticize Wike Over Comment Against Amaechi’s Wife

The Rivers State Women Association of Nigeria (RIVSWAN) on Saturday heavily criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of the state over what it described as a malicious attack against former First Lady of the State, Dame Judith Amaechi.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike had in an interview on Channels Television alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was paying Dame Amaechi ₦4 billion monthly to train Niger Delta women.

However, reacting to the claim in a strongly worded statement, the RIVSWAN, through its acting president, Ichechi Welendu, described Wike’s claims as baseless falsehoods driven by bitterness, ignorance, and a worrying lack of self-restraint.

The group, however, called on the general public to disregard what it termed a concocted story fueled by personal vendetta and misinformation.

Welendu praised Dame Amaechi’s legacy, citing her philanthropic work through the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), a non-governmental organisation that has reportedly supported girl-child education and women’s empowerment across the region.

READ ALSO

The association said the former first lady had spent her resources to uplift women in the Niger Delta and should not be subjected to public ridicule based on unfounded accusations.

The group also condemned Wike’s remarks on live television, describing them as a slap on the face of Rivers women and a disgraceful abuse of national platforms.

They challenged the FCT Minister to publicly present documents backing his claims or withdraw the statement.

RIVSWAN warned that failure by Wike to back up his allegations with proof could lead to legitimate actions, including peaceful protests across Rivers State.

The group further urged President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister, saying his “unguided utterances are unbecoming of a federal cabinet member.”

In conclusion, the women reaffirmed their support for Dame Judith Amaechi, describing her as a pillar of progress and a matriarch of the Rivers women’s movement.