Rivers’ Women Celebrate Peace, Commend Tinubu, Fubara, Wike

Women in Rivers State have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalaya Fubara, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the recent peace pact brokered by Tinubu, urging peaceful coexistence and unity to advance national development.

The event, themed "For the Love of State and Country" (anchored on Matthew 12:25), was organized by the Toby Jug Foundation in partnership with Rivers Women Unite for SIM. Moving beyond traditional romantic celebrations, the gathering served as a platform for prayer, thanksgiving, and a collective commitment to nation-building.

The women expressed satisfaction over the recent settlement of the rift between Wike and Fubara, commending them and Tinubu for choosing the path of peace, progress, and unity. They noted that the current peaceful and calm atmosphere in the state is indispensable for the progress of Rivers and Nigeria at large.

Speaking at the rally, Amaopuorubo Sotonye Toby Fulton, President of the Toby Jug Foundation, disclosed that the decision of these leaders to prioritize stability over political friction is a victory for all citizens.

“Past political crises have slowed our development,” Fulton stated. She added, “We urge all stakeholders to protect this prevailing calm, as disunity and chaos carry grave consequences for our society. Genuine love for our state must be demonstrated through action, prayer, and service to humanity.”

In a major highlight of the event, Fulton announced the launch of the Rivers Rural Women Support Stimulus (RRWSS). This initiative is designed to provide financial grants to 5,000 women in its first phase, targeting rural communities across all 23 Local Government Areas, market women, Islamic sisters, and non-indigenes residing within the state.

The gathering featured soul-stirring worship sessions and intercessory prayers for the nation’s leaders and families, led by Reverend Salvation Oziri of Conquerors World Glorious Ministry International.

The celebration concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting to honor the season of love and special birthdays. Through this gathering, the women of Rivers State have sent a clear message: the strongest foundation for any nation is a unified people guided by faith and a shared love for their country.