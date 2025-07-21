Rivers Women Appeal To Tinubu To Reinstate Fubara

Rivers Women Unite for SIM, a pro Governor Siminalayi Fubara group, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore democratic governance in the state by reinstating the governor after four months of emergency rule.

The women also said that the people of the state are committed to peace and stability in Rivers State, which they noted deserve functional democratic institutions to function.

The group’s media officer Comrade Glory Sunday, in a statement after the group met, noted that the four months under emergency rule, has left a “democratic vacuum with adverse effects on development, inclusion, and participatory governance.”

The women emphasized that “while peace has largely returned to the state through the commendable efforts of various leaders and stakeholders, it is now imperative for President Tinubu… to lift the state of emergency and reinstate the duly elected Governor.

“Democracy gives voice and visibility to women and youths,” the statement read. “Under the current emergency rule, many of the inclusive and people-driven programmes that empowered our communities have been put on hold.

“Rivers State needs to return to constitutional order so that growth and grassroots development can resume in earnest.”

The group also commended the Federal Government and peace-loving Nigerians who have contributed in maintaining calm in the state, and urged stakeholders to expedite actions toward the full restoration of democratic governance.