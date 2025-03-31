Rivers Will Be Stronger, Fubara Declares

Share

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents of the state that the ongoing political crisis in the State will ultimately strengthen the people rather than weaken them.

Governor Fubara made this remark when he received Muslim leaders from 20 Islamic-based groups, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, at his private residence in Port Harcourt during an Eid-el-Fitr Sallah visit.

He noted that the current political tension might leave many feeling discouraged but emphasized that supernatural forces may be at play beyond human understanding.

Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to justice and equality, stressing that his administration envisions a society where no one is oppressed.

He urged the Muslim leaders and his supporters to trust in God’s process, saying: “This season is one of love, sharing, and sacrifice. You have come to share in our pain and have made a great sacrifice through your prayers.

“As Christians, we believe that everything happens for a purpose, and I strongly believe that this situation is leading us toward a greater purpose.”

“No matter what we see, we must remain steadfast. In all things, we give glory to Almighty God. I believe that, in the end, we will emerge stronger,” he added.

“We believe in egalitarianism, and if our beliefs bring us some pain, so be it. The most important thing is that we stand on the side of truth and righteousness,” he remarked.

He regretted that he was unable to formally reach out to the Muslim Ummah during their celebrations but promised that the relationship between religious groups and the government would be strengthened once the current uncertainties are resolved.

He also assured the leaders that their pending requests would be addressed after the crisis subsides.

“If God could be patient with Noah to allow even the snail to enter the Ark, then patience remains an essential virtue in our struggle,” he said.

Governor Fubara also cautioned against falling prey to those seeking to engineer violence by fanning provocative acts.

He warned his supporters and Rivers people to be wary of certain elements trying to destabilize the State.

“Their goal is to create problems and deny people their means of livelihood. We will not allow that.

“We will continue to operate peacefully and respect constituted authority to ensure that our state remains a model for others in Nigeria,” he concluded.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, Nasir Awhelebe Uhor declared their solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, assuring him of their prayers and support as he navigates the state’s current political challenges.

Uhor said that the majority of Muslims in Rivers State stand with Governor Fubara due to his inclusive approach to governance and his recognition of the Islamic faith.

He noted that, unlike the previous administration that declared Rivers a 100% Christian State, Governor Fubara, upon assuming office, acknowledged the State as Christian-majority while allowing room for inclusiveness.

