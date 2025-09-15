Rivers: Wike, Fubara Shun Ibas’ PH Farewell Thanksgiving Service

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, were notably absent yesterday at the farewell thanksgiving service for the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd).

The interdenominational service, held in Port Harcourt as part of activities marking the end of Ibas’ tenure, featured a call for unity and reconciliation. Addressing the gathering, Ibas urged political stakeholders to put Rivers State above personal or partisan interests.

“The seeds of reconciliation have been planted, but they need your deliberate nurture to take root. Rivers State cannot afford another season of division and acrimony.

Politics must never be an excuse to destroy the very state we are called to serve,” he said. While several traditional rulers also stayed away, the event was attended by permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of agencies, parastatals, and security chiefs across the state.

Ibas reflected on his time in office, recalling his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, after a state of emergency was declared in Rivers amid political unrest and militant attacks on oil facilities. Tinubu’s directive had suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and the State House of Assembly for six months — a period set to end on Thursday.

Looking back at his stewardship, Ibas expressed gratitude for the support he received. “By God’s grace and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have worked through those difficult days together. Today, we thank God for peace, stability, and the successful conduct of local government elections across the state,” he said.

Ibas also urged young people to embrace peace rather than violence and encouraged elders and faith leaders to guide reconciliation efforts. “Let us forgive, let us reconcile, and let us heal. For where there is peace, there is progress, and where there is love, there is prosperity,” he added.

Incidentally, according to media reports, on Wednesday September 3, Ibas held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu where he was told by the President to submit a comprehensive handover note of his sixmonth emergency rule before his 10-day vacation ends.