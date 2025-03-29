Rivers: Wife Of Ex-HoS Raises Alarm Over Husband’s Disappearance

Share

Following the resignation of the former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke, from office, his wife, Mrs Florence Nwaeke, has cried out over the mysterious disappearance of her husband.

Speaking with journalists on Friday night, March 28, Mrs Nwaeke expressed deep concern and fear, saying she has been unable to reach her husband since he traveled to Abuja.

Recounting their last conversation, Mrs Nwaeke said, “When he got to Abuja, he called that he had landed. I said, ‘Thank God.”

However, she was shocked to see reports online that her husband had granted an interview, where he made serious allegations against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Mrs. Nwaeke further revealed that she had sent desperate messages to her husband, asking if he was being held against his will, but received no response.

“The next thing I saw this night: people were calling me and said he got an interview. I said, ‘What interview? Interview for what?’ Not until I saw things flying on the internet that he granted an interview. What happened? I said, ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband.

“I sent him a message. I said, ‘Are you under duress?’ I said, ‘Have they kidnapped you? Talk to me now. Why are you not talking to me?’ But he didn’t reply to me. His numbers are not going through. Nigerians, help me! Nigerians, help me!” she cried out.

Her plea for help comes just hours after George Nwaeke appeared in an exclusive interview, where he made serious allegations against Governor Fubara.

Among the accusations, he alleged that “The governor is planning to support Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in the 2027 presidential election. “Fubara has been meeting with and encouraging militants to carry out attacks on oil facilities and other key assets.

Following the interview, Mrs. Nwaeke has now accused unknown forces of forcing her husband to make confessions under duress.

Mrs. Nwaeke called on Governor Fubara to intervene, insisting that her husband was being forced to say things he knew nothing about.

“My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. Nigerians, help me! Governor Fubara, please help me!” she pleaded.

Beyond her media appeals, she also reached out to Governor Fubara directly, urging him to help secure her husband’s safety and freedom.

The situation has sparked intense speculation, with many wondering about the true circumstances surrounding Nwaeke’s resignation and his sudden disappearance.

