Tony Cole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed his fear that Siminalayi Fubara might have zero powers when his suspension is eventually lifted.

On Wednesday, speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Cole claimed that Fubara would find himself in a difficult situation after his resumption.

According to him, Fubara would be without autonomy as he would not be able to make any decision as governor without interference, lamenting that the critical state of Rivers and its leader, who will no longer be able to exercise his full authority as a leader

“It’s extremely difficult, and I think the governor will be finding himself in a very difficult situation.

“First of all, the way politics has played out in Nigeria, almost every situation is that a governor, in leaving office, looks for somebody who he believes can continue whatever agenda they had moving forward.

“But time and time again, we find out that where the new governor or whoever has come in as governor is left alone to run his administration, then things progress.”

He added, “However, when such doesn’t happen…almost always we have ended up in this whole godfather-godson fight, and it’s never been good for democracy.

“Everywhere that fight has occurred, the people have tended to suffer a lot more. My prayer is that as we come back, because we don’t know what we’re going to see starting from tomorrow, the one thing that we are sure about is that the governor is not in a position to make any decisions.”

In light of this, the APC Chieftain urged Fubara to make an agreement with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to allow him to exercise his full authority as elected governor.

“What I would do if I were him would be to now sit down with the honourable minister and appeal for some leeway to allow certain decisions to be taken by me as governor, and others to be taken by him, whatever peace agreement they had.

“The truth is that we do not know the details of that peace agreement, so I cannot tell the extent or the limits of the powers that he has now.”