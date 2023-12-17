Rivers: Why 25 Lawmakers Can’t Retain Their Seats –Lawyers

Some lawyers over the weekend unanimously said that the 25 Lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC). Speaking on the legality of the defection or otherwise, the lawyers said that by law, the defected Lawmakers have lost their seat. They, however, submitted that the PDP has no power to declare the seat of the law-makers vacant but only the Speaker of the house by the decision of the court can do that.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, a lawyer , Bright Enado, said: “Permit me to say that we, Nigerians are a funny set of human creature. We are only concerned about that which favours us as a people. We do not bother about how others feel or care about the legacy we leave behind. “The recent happenings in Rivers State only but make me laugh. The drafters of the 1999 Constitution tried to put forth a working document referred as the constitution. “In all falls, a person can only win election under a political party umbrella and it is expected that a person, who won elections into Senate today cannot leave his political party and become a member of another political party.

“Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution is very clear on this. “Now, when we water it down to what was obtainable on Rivers State, it is not the political party (PDP) that has the right to declare their seat vacant but the Speaker of the House of Assembly that has the Constitutional powers to write to them and declare their seats vacant. “This was the case of Oloyo V. Benson Alegbe, the then Speaker of Bendel State House of Assembly. “The PDP has no right to declare their seats vacant.

The best PDP can do is to approach the Court for an Originating Summons seeking the Court’s leave in the light of their cross carpeting to declare the respective and affected members seats vacant because they won elections on the platform of the PDP. “To my mind, the defecting members can never retain their seat for as long as they have jettisoned the political party that brought them in. They have automatically lost their memberships of the political party and that of the house.

“But the question to ask PDP is; is the party quick in declaring or seeking to declare the affected members seats vacant? “Wike is a PDP card carrying member but yet accepted a political appointment from APC. PDP as a party never frowned as his actions. Why are they in this circumstance crying foul? “The truth is that, we are good at making laws but yet we choose to pick the ones that are favourable to us all the time and cry foul to the one that doesn’t favour us”. Another lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, in his own reaction, said: “I think the question is not as complex as it has been made to be but the ultimate deci- Francis Iwuchukwu A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, yesterday, insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was right to have declared the seats of 25 law- makers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with the Sunday Telegraph, Akuma, who explained that the position of the law was that before a sion rests with the Courts. “Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution provides in clear terms that such defection of a lawmaker would result to the seat being vacant. “The constitution, however, provided a proviso, which is that unless the reason for such defection can be sup- ported with the justification of division within the political party. “The courts have affirmed this position.

The real question is whether or not there is division within the PDP. “As it stands, that’s a resolution any member of the public can agree with one way or the other. So, until the matter is again presented before the court and the evidence presented by the affected members to justify their decision is evaluated, all that is left is mere speculation”. Also reacting, another lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, said that, “the political developments in Rivers State in recent times is a sad one which decreases the gains of democracy on all fronts. “It is morally reprehensible and legally wrong for the 25 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers to have defected in a controversial manner to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Rivers State.

This action is also at variance with case laws. “The step taken by the Speaker of the House of Assembly to declare the seats of the lawmakers vacant was in consonance with section 109 (g) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. “How can you ride to pow- er through the instrumentality of a political party and abandon that political party afterwards? This is political immorality and should be discountenanced in unison by well meaning persons.

“The 25 lawmakers have no option than to comply with the position of the law by vacating the Rivers State House of Assembly, having breached section 109 (g) of the constitution that brought them into office. “This is because under the law, these lawmakers cease to be elected representatives of the people. “It is therefore imperative for INEC to conduct bye-elections to fill the seats of the affected lawmakers.” Another Legal Practitioner, Tosin Ojaomo, in his reaction, said that the 27 members of River State House of Assembly that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party whose ticket they contested and won the election to the All Progressives Congress can be termed as committing acts of political suicide.

“They might have acted on a wrong proposition of the law. Apart from the fact that Section 109 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) is very clear that the only ground upon which a member of the National Assembly or State Houses of Assembly can defect to another political party is when there is a division in the party, whose ticket they were elected, the question begging for answer is, can the crisis rocking the River State chapter of the PDP be termed as a division in that political party?