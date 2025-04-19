Rivers: When’ll Ibas Commence Reconciling The Warring Factions?

Share

In the evening of March 18, President Bola Tinubu caught Nigerians by surprise when in a nationwide broadcast he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and, consequently, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected lawmakers of the State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

His reason: The protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state triggered by the rift between Fubara and the man who played a pivotal role in him becoming governor, Nyesom Wike, had left the state at a “standstill”, adding that this latest measure is based on the need to restore peace and order to the state.

Although both men were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike, immediate past governor of Rivers State, currently holds the powerful and influential office of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government.

Though the face-off between the two had been simmering for more than 18 months and had even defied an earlier attempt by the President himself to resolve it, the final straw, according to the nation’s fifth duly elected Head of State since 1999, was after one of the country’s highest producing crude oil pipelines, the Trans-Niger Pipeline, suffered significant damage due to a blast.

Incidentally, many critics were sceptical about this because the blast had taken place barely a few days before the declaration, leaving them wondering how quickly investigations concluded that it was the face-off between Fubara and Wike that had prompted the attack.

Attacks on pipelines have in the past been carried out by criminal gangs or militants, halting production and exports.

But for the President, “the disturbing violence” in the state in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crisis in the state was enough reason for him to act.

Sadly, the President left himself vulnerable to critics who had accused him of not being an impartial player in the face-off when he only singled out Fubara for criticism for his failure to have taken steps to address the situation.

The President said: “In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to make a request to me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do.”

Tinubu’s suspension of elected officials in the state on the basis of state of emergency is a trend Nigeria broke with during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Then Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, successfully convinced President Jonathan not to remove the governors of North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa when Mr Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the states in 2013 due to intense and escalating activities of Boko Haram.

Before then, President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2006, declared a state of emergency in Ekiti State to resolve a political crisis, following the impeachment of the state governor.

In making the declaration, Tinubu had said he was appointing Ibok-Ette Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as Administrator, “to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

A few days later, in endorsing the President’s proclamation of state of emergency, the Senate urged Tinubu to establish an ad hoc committee comprising “eminent” Nigerians to mediate between the warring factions in Rivers State.

The lawmakers also decided that the President should review or terminate the state of emergency at any time, but not later than six months from now.

Furthermore, the Senate agreed to authorise the formation of an ad hoc committee, with members from both chambers of the National Assembly, to oversee the situation in the state.

But, sadly, almost a month after the proclamation was made and the subsequent Senate’s backing there has been little sign that efforts are ongoing at mediation.

Instead, the sole administrator has been taking actions which suggest that he might be staying longer than his six-month mandate.

Ibas has sacked all the political appointments made by Fubara and has gone on to install sole administrators for the local governments.

In defending his action, he explained: “Since resuming this assignment, I have taken time to visit a few local government areas. Those visits have afforded me the opportunity to interact with local government civil servants and it was clear that I needed help with administering the entire state after the emergency announcement which I am responsible for following Mr President’s proclamation.”

But the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), lawyers and civil society organisations (CSOs) have kicked, insisting that he should not have in view of an existing court order and accused him of contempt.

A few days before the swearing in, Justice Adam Muhammed of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had in a suit by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Nsirimovu, restrained Ibas from appointing administrators for local governments in the state.

This has only further raised doubts about the true reason for the state of emergency, when for the retired naval chief installing local government sole administrators and sacking other political appointees, including commissioners and aides is more important than initiating genuine steps to untie the Gordian knot that exists between the contending parties.

As if this is not contentious enough, last week, the media was awash with reports of the suspended House of Assembly members in the UK being hosted by their benefactor, FCT Minister Wike!

Apart from raising the question of who sponsored their trip, it further showed that they must have serious high level backing.

Well, Ibas still has five months to work his magic and surprise doubting Thomases that he is not part of an ulterior plot to ensure that at the end of six months, it is one of the parties in the face-off that finally takes over the state – albeit through the back door and with massive help from the powers that be in Abuja.

